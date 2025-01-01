Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>9500 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

189,430 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER GROUP

12897917

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER GROUP

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,430KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0HU153334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,430 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>9500 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-744-7090

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Hyundai Elantra