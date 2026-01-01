$10,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE 6AT
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE 6AT
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
150,564KM
VIN 5NPD74LF8HH117960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2026148
- Mileage 150,564 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2017 Hyundai Elantra