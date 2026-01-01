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2017 Hyundai Elantra

150,564 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE 6AT

Watch This Vehicle
14283899

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE 6AT

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

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Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,564KM
VIN 5NPD74LF8HH117960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2026148
  • Mileage 150,564 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON...

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

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Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2017 Hyundai Elantra