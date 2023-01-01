Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER XL PREMIUM W/ HEATED FRONT & 2ND ROW SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power liftgate, power seat, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 115V AC outlet, full power group, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,036 KM

Details Description

$20,822

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

115,036KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU211697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Circuit Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,036 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER XL PREMIUM W/ HEATED FRONT & 2ND ROW SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power liftgate, power seat, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 115V AC outlet, full power group, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

