$20,822+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL PREMIUM AWD | 7-PASS | BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Circuit Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,036 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER XL PREMIUM W/ HEATED FRONT & 2ND ROW SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power liftgate, power seat, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 115V AC outlet, full power group, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
