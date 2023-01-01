$28,208+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX30
Premium - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
39,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9974174
- Stock #: 23-1767A
- VIN: SJKCH5CR0HA038277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chestnut Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29054 - Our Price is just $28208!
The new 2017 Infiniti QX30 is reasonably priced and yet offers you more style and performance than the typical small crossover SUV, says Edmunds.com. This 2017 INFINITI QX30 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Coupe-like styling ensures a distinct look to the 2017 Infiniti QX30. This first-year model is a brilliant introduction to the Infiniti brand with an affordable price point and unique good looks. Compact design and smooth handling make the crossover fun to drive. In addition, modern technology keeps you entertained and safe for all of your journeys. This low mileage SUV has just 39,228 kms. It's chestnut bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
