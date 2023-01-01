$18,922+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Infiniti QX50
AWD| FULLY LOADED | 252HP | BLIND SPOT | BOSE |NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$18,922
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10617711
- Stock #: 231476
- VIN: JN1BJ0RR7HM416089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,739 KM
Vehicle Description
325HP AND FULLY LOADED!! PREMIUM, NAVIGATION AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGES INCL. SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM BOSE AUDIO, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS! Navigation, heated leather seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear sensors, automatic auto-levelling HID headlights, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, power folding rear seats, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, Bluetooth, aluminum pedals, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.