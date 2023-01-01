Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX50

103,739 KM

Details Description

$18,922

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,922

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX50

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD| FULLY LOADED | 252HP | BLIND SPOT | BOSE |NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD| FULLY LOADED | 252HP | BLIND SPOT | BOSE |NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10617711
  2. 10617711
Contact Seller

$18,922

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617711
  • Stock #: 231476
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR7HM416089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,739 KM

Vehicle Description

325HP AND FULLY LOADED!! PREMIUM, NAVIGATION AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGES INCL. SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM BOSE AUDIO, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS! Navigation, heated leather seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear sensors, automatic auto-levelling HID headlights, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, power folding rear seats, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, Bluetooth, aluminum pedals, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2023 Toyota Tacoma N...
 2,311 KM
$58,827 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Mustang V6...
 105,965 KM
$15,907 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 155,333 KM
$36,647 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory