2017 Infiniti QX50

$18,922 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 7 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10617711

10617711 Stock #: 231476

231476 VIN: JN1BJ0RR7HM416089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,739 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.