LX Plus automatic hatchback w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, CD player, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cruise control and more!!

2017 Kia Rio5

45,550 KM

Details Description

$14,881

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Rio5

LX PLUS | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2017 Kia Rio5

LX PLUS | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,881

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,550KM
VIN KNADM5A36H6057661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,550 KM

Vehicle Description

LX Plus automatic hatchback w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, CD player, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cruise control and more!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$14,881

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Kia Rio5