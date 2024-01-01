$14,881+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Rio5
LX PLUS | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
45,550KM
VIN KNADM5A36H6057661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,550 KM
Vehicle Description
LX Plus automatic hatchback w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, CD player, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cruise control and more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
