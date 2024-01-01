$25,422+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
SIGNATURE AWD| 7-PASS| HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,422
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,530 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SIGNATURE W/ SUNROOF, HEATED BROWN NAPPA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND-SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, SMART BRAKE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM BOSE AUDIO AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power seats w/ driver memory, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
