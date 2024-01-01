Menu
TOP OF THE LINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SIGNATURE W/ SUNROOF, HEATED BROWN NAPPA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND-SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, SMART BRAKE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM BOSE AUDIO AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power seats w/ driver memory, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2017 Mazda CX-9

136,530 KM

Details Description

$25,422

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9

SIGNATURE AWD| 7-PASS| HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

2017 Mazda CX-9

SIGNATURE AWD| 7-PASS| HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,422

+ taxes & licensing

136,530KM
Used
VIN JM3TCBEY7H0141486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,422

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Mazda CX-9