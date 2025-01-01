Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

127,000 KM

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 Sedan

12174793

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 Sedan Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
VIN 55SWF6EB1HU227022

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # AA1243A
  Mileage 127,000 KM

This 2017 Mercedes C43 is where luxury meets raw performance. Black on black, with a leather interior that screams sophistication, this car isnt just for getting from A to Bits for making an entrance.

Under the hood? A 362-hp beast that hits 0-60 in just 4.1 seconds. But its not just about speedadaptive suspension keeps the ride smooth whether you're cruising or carving up the road. And at 21 mpg, youre getting power without burning fuel like a race car.

Inside, its packed with all the tech and comfort youd expect from Mercedes. The upgraded infotainment screen comes with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto to keep you connected. The Burmester audio system makes every song feel like a live concert, while heated memory seats ensure youre always riding in comfort. Plus, the power trunk makes loading up effortless.

If you're looking for a car thats as fast as it is refined, this C43 is the one. Easy and fast approvalslets get you behind the wheel

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class