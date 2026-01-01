$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 SEDAN
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 SEDAN
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,945 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes C43 AMG 4-Matic Drive With Confidence [GUARANTEED FINANCING]
Looking for a sedan thats reliable, sporty, and ready for any road?
This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.
There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.
Key Features:
- Available from $0 Down
- No Accidents
- All wheel drive
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Navigation System
- Large infotainment screen
- Panoramic sunroof
- 18" wheels with continental tires
- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional
Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?
Safety Certified & Warranty Included
AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention
Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers
Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!
Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613879-8448