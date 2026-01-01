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<p> 2017 Mercedes C43 AMG 4-Matic Drive With Confidence [GUARANTEED FINANCING]</p><p><br></p><p>Looking for a sedan thats reliable, sporty, and ready for any road? </p><p><br></p><p>This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind. </p><p><br></p><p>There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.</p><p><br></p><p> Key Features:</p><p>- Available from $0 Down</p><p>- No Accidents </p><p>- All wheel drive </p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Large infotainment screen </p><p>- Panoramic sunroof </p><p>- 18 wheels with continental tires </p><p>- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional </p><p><br></p><p>Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa? </p><p> Safety Certified & Warranty Included </p><p> AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention </p><p> Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers </p><p><br></p><p> Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!</p><p> Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

157,945 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle
14006061

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 SEDAN

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

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Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
157,945KM
VIN 55SWF6EB1HU194247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes C43 AMG 4-Matic Drive With Confidence [GUARANTEED FINANCING]


Looking for a sedan thats reliable, sporty, and ready for any road?


This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.


There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.


Key Features:

- Available from $0 Down

- No Accidents

- All wheel drive

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Navigation System

- Large infotainment screen

- Panoramic sunroof

- 18" wheels with continental tires

- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional


Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?

Safety Certified & Warranty Included

AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention

Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers


Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!

Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class