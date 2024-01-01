$20,898+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Touring - Sunroof - $179 B/W
2017 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Touring - Sunroof - $179 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$20,898
+ taxes & licensing
104,839KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNFD60H3039676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Vehicle Detection System, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!
Compare at $21734 - Our Live Market Price is just $20898!
The safety and all-weather performance of the 2017 Subaru Legacy are convincing enough. Consider the roomy sedan's value at any trim and decent gas mileage, and it's no wonder it was our Best Car to Buy for 2015. thecarconnection.com This 2017 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Subaru Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. But this family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than most. The superior engineering of the Legacy extends from the efficient performance of the engines to the class-leading driving dynamics. The safety systems, which have garnered top results for the Legacy in the past, have been enhanced for the new model year. To cap it off, the new Sport model features more dynamic styling inside and out, making this accomplished award-winner a more compelling proposition than ever before.This sedan has 104,839 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 256HP 3.6L Flat 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Legacy's trim level is 3.6R Touring. Adding to an impressive list of standard feature in the base 3.6R, the Touring package adds key features like Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System, 17 inch aluminum alloy wheels, power tilting and sliding glass sunroof, multi-reflector halogen fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control. Combine these great features and you end up with the best value in the Legacy lineup. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Vehicle Detection System, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.35 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
Vehicle Detection System
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2017 Subaru Legacy