Tony Graham Toyota proud to present a One owner, carefully-maintained 2017 Volvo XC90 (7-seater SUV), T8 (plug-in electric hybrid), Inscription (highest finishes), all-wheel drive, winters & summers on separate rims, roof rack, trailer hitch, and has spent its life in a heated, indoor garage. Minor surface paint marks only - no dents, damage, prior accidents or heavy use. Vehicle detail: - 2017 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription PHEV AWD - Twin-engine AWD Plug-in Hybrid - 2.0L Supercharged and Turbocharged I-4 with Electrification, 316hp+87hp - 8-speed Geartronic Automatic Trasnimssion - Ext: Onyx Black Metallic - Int: Charcoal Nappa Leather w/ walnut wood inlays Add-ons: - Vision Package (blind spot, cross-traffic alert; 360 surround camera; auto dim int & ext mirrors; retractable rear-view mirrors) - Climate Package w/ Heated Windscreen (heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, heated washer nozzles) - Convenience Package (park assist pilot, front park assist, adaptive cruise w/ pitlos assist, lane keeping aid, HomeLink, compass, grocery bag holder, 12V cargo power) - Trailer Module, Hitch & wiring (Volvo genuine incl. install) - Winter Floor Trays (Volvo genuine) - Roof rack (Volvo genuine, incl. roof rack keys) Included: - Summers: 21 8-spoke alloy 275/40 - Winters: 20 10-spoke alloy, 5mm tread (currently on vehicle) - Keys: 2 - Original brochure - All manuals, supplements, roof rack manual Other info: - First owner (bought new from Volvo) - No damage (accident free) - No major repairs or maintenance needed - No smells, odors, rips, tears or interior damage - Continuous @volvo dealership service history - Always filled with premium (90+ octane)

$35,997.50

+ tax & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota proud to present a One owner, carefully-maintained 2017 Volvo XC90 (7-seater SUV), T8 (plug-in electric hybrid), Inscription (highest finishes), all-wheel drive, winters & summers on separate rims, roof rack, trailer hitch, and has spent its life in a heated, indoor garage. Minor surface paint marks only - no dents, damage, prior accidents or heavy use.

Vehicle detail:
- 2017 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription PHEV AWD
- Twin-engine AWD Plug-in Hybrid
- 2.0L Supercharged and Turbocharged I-4 with Electrification, 316hp+87hp
- 8-speed Geartronic Automatic Trasnimssion
- Ext: Onyx Black Metallic
- Int: Charcoal Nappa Leather w/ walnut wood inlays

Add-ons:
- Vision Package (blind spot, cross-traffic alert; 360 surround camera; auto dim int & ext mirrors; retractable rear-view mirrors)
- Climate Package w/ Heated Windscreen (heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, heated washer nozzles)
- Convenience Package (park assist pilot, front park assist, adaptive cruise w/ pitlos assist, lane keeping aid, HomeLink, compass, grocery bag holder, 12V cargo power)
- Trailer Module, Hitch & wiring (Volvo genuine incl. install)
- Winter Floor Trays (Volvo genuine)
- Roof rack (Volvo genuine, incl. roof rack keys)

Included:
- Summers: 21" 8-spoke alloy 275/40
- Winters: 20" 10-spoke alloy, 5mm tread (currently on vehicle)
- Keys: 2
- Original brochure
- All manuals, supplements, roof rack manual

Other info:
- First owner (bought new from Volvo)
- No damage (accident free)
- No major repairs or maintenance needed
- No smells, odors, rips, tears or interior damage
- Continuous @volvo dealership service history
- Always filled with premium (90+ octane)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

