$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX
ELITE SH-AWD| COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM | RMT START
2018 Acura TLX
ELITE SH-AWD| COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,756 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ELITE SH-AWD W/ PREMIUM 3.5L V6 ENGINE, HEATED/COOLED BROWN LEATHER SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 18-IN ALLOYS! ELS Studio premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, headlight washers, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, auto dimming mirrors, fog lights garage door opener and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500