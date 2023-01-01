Menu
LOADED ELITE SH-AWD W/ PREMIUM 3.5L V6 ENGINE, HEATED/COOLED BROWN LEATHER SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 18-IN ALLOYS! ELS Studio premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, headlight washers, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, auto dimming mirrors, fog lights garage door opener and Sirius XM!

2018 Acura TLX

137,756 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX

ELITE SH-AWD| COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM | RMT START

2018 Acura TLX

ELITE SH-AWD| COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM | RMT START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,756KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F78JA801614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,756 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ELITE SH-AWD W/ PREMIUM 3.5L V6 ENGINE, HEATED/COOLED BROWN LEATHER SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 18-IN ALLOYS! ELS Studio premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, headlight washers, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, auto dimming mirrors, fog lights garage door opener and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Acura TLX