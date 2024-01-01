$25,211+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
PROGRESSIV AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED LEATHER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,211
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,673 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PROGRESSIV W/ NAVIGATION PKG! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power liftgate, power seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, alloys, auto dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group, fog lights, cruise control, traction control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
