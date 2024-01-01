Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PROGRESSIV W/ NAVIGATION PKG! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power liftgate, power seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, alloys, auto dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group, fog lights, cruise control, traction control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2018 Audi Q3

103,673 KM

Details Description

$25,211

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,211

+ taxes & licensing

103,673KM
Used
VIN WA1JCCFS1JR032632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,673 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PROGRESSIV W/ NAVIGATION PKG! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power liftgate, power seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, alloys, auto dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group, fog lights, cruise control, traction control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Audi Q3