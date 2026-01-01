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2018 Audi Q3

122,279 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Audi Q3

Premium Plus Quattro

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14070474

2018 Audi Q3

Premium Plus Quattro

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,279KM
VIN WA1JCCFSXJR013948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,279 KM

Vehicle Description

coming soon....

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2018 Audi Q3