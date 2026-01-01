$16,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi Q3
Premium Plus Quattro
2018 Audi Q3
Premium Plus Quattro
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,279KM
VIN WA1JCCFSXJR013948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,279 KM
Vehicle Description
coming soon....
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2018 Audi Q3