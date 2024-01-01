Menu
This 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 160,034 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

160,034KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4KKJ1JR229812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0794A
  • Mileage 160,034 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 160,034 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
