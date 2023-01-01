$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoland
613-794-6011
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10514997
- VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG351620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,200 KM
