Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,200 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1704921594
  2. 1704921594
  3. 1704921594
  4. 1704921594
  5. 1704921594
  6. 1704921594
  7. 1704921594
  8. 1704921594
  9. 1704921594
  10. 1704921594
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG167631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 105,200 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S 91,300 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 148,200 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500