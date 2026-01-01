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Compare at $5692 - Myers Cadillac is just $5526! <br> <br>This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 141,500 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2018 Ford Escape

141,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,526

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

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14461111

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$5,526

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9J96JUB63700

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $5692 - Myers Cadillac is just $5526!

This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 141,500 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-XXXX

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613-225-2277

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$5,526

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2018 Ford Escape