$5,526+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$5,526
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
141,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9J96JUB63700
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $5692 - Myers Cadillac is just $5526!
This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 141,500 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 141,500 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$5,526
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 Ford Escape