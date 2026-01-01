$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 239,411 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD F-150 XLT – TOUGH, RELIABLE & BUILT TO WORK!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD TOUGHNESS, STRONG PERFORMANCE & SOLID RIDE!
POWERFUL ENGINE + 4WD – CAPABLE, DURABLE & READY FOR ANY JOB OR SEASON!
XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH FEATURES: BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY & HEAVY-DUTY 8' BOX FOR MAXIMUM CARGO CAPACITY!
PERFECT FOR WORK, CONTRACTORS OR HAULING NEEDS – STRONG, PRACTICAL & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
Vehicle Features
613-822-2725