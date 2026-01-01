Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=511><strong data-start=0 data-end=58>2018 FORD F-150 XLT – TOUGH, RELIABLE & BUILT TO WORK!</strong><br data-start=58 data-end=61>LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD TOUGHNESS, STRONG PERFORMANCE & SOLID RIDE!<br data-start=130 data-end=133 data-is-only-node=>POWERFUL ENGINE + 4WD – CAPABLE, DURABLE & READY FOR ANY JOB OR SEASON!<br data-start=208 data-end=211>XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH FEATURES: BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY & HEAVY-DUTY 8 BOX FOR MAXIMUM CARGO CAPACITY!<br data-start=400 data-end=403>PERFECT FOR WORK, CONTRACTORS OR HAULING NEEDS – STRONG, PRACTICAL & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=483 data-end=486>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=513 data-end=554><strong data-start=513 data-end=554>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</strong></p><p data-start=556 data-end=770 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=556 data-end=617>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</strong><br data-start=617 data-end=620>TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2018 Ford F-150

239,411 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
239,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1E59JKE19965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 239,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD F-150 XLT – TOUGH, RELIABLE & BUILT TO WORK!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD TOUGHNESS, STRONG PERFORMANCE & SOLID RIDE!
POWERFUL ENGINE + 4WD – CAPABLE, DURABLE & READY FOR ANY JOB OR SEASON!
XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH FEATURES: BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY & HEAVY-DUTY 8' BOX FOR MAXIMUM CARGO CAPACITY!
PERFECT FOR WORK, CONTRACTORS OR HAULING NEEDS – STRONG, PRACTICAL & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

