The 2018 Ford Flex (VIN: 2FMHK6C89JBA02942) is a distinctive and spacious midsize SUV with a unique boxy design. 3.5L V6 engine 3.5L V6 engine
Three-row seating for seven passengers Three-row seating for seven passengers
SYNC 3 infotainment system SYNC 3 infotainment system
Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
Power-adjustable pedals Power-adjustable pedals
Ford Co-Pilot360 suite for safety Ford Co-Pilot360 suite for safety
Panoramic Vista Roof Offering a blend of versatility, safety features, and a standout design, the 2018 Ford Flex provides a comfortable and spacious driving experience for families and individuals alike.

118,788 KM

$22,995

Make it Yours

SEL AWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,788KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,788 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Flex (VIN: 2FMHK6C89JBA02942) is a distinctive and spacious midsize SUV with a unique boxy design.

  • 3.5L V6 engine
  • Three-row seating for seven passengers
  • SYNC 3 infotainment system
  • Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
  • Power-adjustable pedals
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 suite for safety
  • Panoramic Vista Roof

Offering a blend of versatility, safety features, and a standout design, the 2018 Ford Flex provides a comfortable and spacious driving experience for families and individuals alike.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

