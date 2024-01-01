$19,878+ tax & licensing
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,542 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 is a reliable and efficient compact sedan, renowned for its well-rounded performance and practical design.
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine.
- Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials.
- Honda Sensing suite, including safety features like collision mitigation and lane-keeping assist.
- User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
- Excellent reliability and resale value.
he 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 offers a compelling combination of fuel efficiency, safety features, and reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and practical sedan.
Vehicle Features
