The 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 is a reliable and efficient compact sedan, renowned for its well-rounded performance and practical design. Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine.
Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials. Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials.
Honda Sensing suite, including safety features like collision mitigation and lane-keeping assist. Honda Sensing suite, including safety features like collision mitigation and lane-keeping assist.
User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display. User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
Excellent reliability and resale value.
he 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 offers a compelling combination of fuel efficiency, safety features, and reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and practical sedan.

2018 Honda Civic

117,542 KM

$19,878

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,878

+ taxes & licensing

117,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57JH021958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,542 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 is a reliable and efficient compact sedan, renowned for its well-rounded performance and practical design.

  • Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine.
  • Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials.
  • Honda Sensing suite, including safety features like collision mitigation and lane-keeping assist.
  • User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
  • Excellent reliability and resale value.

he 2018 Honda Civic LX 2HGFC2F57JH021958 offers a compelling combination of fuel efficiency, safety features, and reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable and practical sedan.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

$19,878

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 Honda Civic