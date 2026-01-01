Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Honda Civic REBUILT TITLE LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Honda Civic

212,618 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

REBUILT TITLE LX

Watch This Vehicle
14227337

2018 Honda Civic

REBUILT TITLE LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1780678433044
  2. 1780678433547
  3. 1780678434033
  4. 1780678434471
  5. 1780678434937
  6. 1780678435407
  7. 1780678435863
  8. 1780678436325
  9. 1780678436793
  10. 1780678437236
  11. 1780678437724
  12. 1780678438188
  13. 1780678438632
  14. 1780678439073
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
212,618KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57JH000091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,618 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2024 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sport 64,014 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 134,766 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 154,353 KM SOLD

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 Honda Civic