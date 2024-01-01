$30,507+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,951 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 67,950 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE TOURING ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, premium audio system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
