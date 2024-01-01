Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 67,950 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE TOURING ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, premium audio system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2018 Honda CR-V

67,951 KM

Details Description

$30,507

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV |BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV |BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11076641
  2. 11076641
  3. 11076641
  4. 11076641
  5. 11076641
  6. 11076641
  7. 11076641
  8. 11076641
  9. 11076641
  10. 11076641
  11. 11076641
  12. 11076641
  13. 11076641
  14. 11076641
  15. 11076641
  16. 11076641
  17. 11076641
  18. 11076641
  19. 11076641
  20. 11076641
  21. 11076641
  22. 11076641
  23. 11076641
  24. 11076641
  25. 11076641
  26. 11076641
  27. 11076641
  28. 11076641
  29. 11076641
  30. 11076641
  31. 11076641
  32. 11076641
  33. 11076641
  34. 11076641
  35. 11076641
Contact Seller

$30,507

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,951KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH138089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,951 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 67,950 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE TOURING ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, premium audio system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT TECH AWD | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT TECH AWD | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | HUD 107,861 KM $23,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Impreza TOURING W/ EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru Impreza TOURING W/ EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY 25,691 KM $25,947 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM 4x4| SUNROOF | LEATHER | CREW |CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM 4x4| SUNROOF | LEATHER | CREW |CERTIFIED! 304,203 KM $21,107 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,507

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V