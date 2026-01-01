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2018 Kia Stinger

86,686 KM

Details Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14284697

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
86,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC7J6040713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10623
  • Mileage 86,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Kia Stinger