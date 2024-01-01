$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus IS
300 F SPORT AWD | 3.5L V6 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,234 KM
Vehicle Description
F Sport all-wheel drive w/ premium 260HP 3.5L V6, heated/cooled red leather sport seats, sunroof, sport steering wheel, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, paddle shifters, aerodynamics package, mesh grille, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, power seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
