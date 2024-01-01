Menu
Account
Sign In
F Sport all-wheel drive w/ premium 260HP 3.5L V6, heated/cooled red leather sport seats, sunroof, sport steering wheel, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, paddle shifters, aerodynamics package, mesh grille, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, power seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2018 Lexus IS

116,234 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lexus IS

300 F SPORT AWD | 3.5L V6 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus IS

300 F SPORT AWD | 3.5L V6 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11019419
  2. 11019419
  3. 11019419
  4. 11019419
  5. 11019419
  6. 11019419
  7. 11019419
  8. 11019419
  9. 11019419
  10. 11019419
  11. 11019419
  12. 11019419
  13. 11019419
  14. 11019419
  15. 11019419
  16. 11019419
  17. 11019419
  18. 11019419
  19. 11019419
  20. 11019419
  21. 11019419
  22. 11019419
  23. 11019419
  24. 11019419
  25. 11019419
  26. 11019419
  27. 11019419
  28. 11019419
  29. 11019419
  30. 11019419
  31. 11019419
  32. 11019419
  33. 11019419
  34. 11019419
  35. 11019419
  36. 11019419
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,234KM
Used
VIN JTHC81D26J5030341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,234 KM

Vehicle Description

F Sport all-wheel drive w/ premium 260HP 3.5L V6, heated/cooled red leather sport seats, sunroof, sport steering wheel, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, paddle shifters, aerodynamics package, mesh grille, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, power seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra LIMITED 4x4| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | TONNEAU | CREW for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra LIMITED 4x4| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | TONNEAU | CREW 52,850 KM $66,822 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV 26,404 KM $58,211 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot TOURING AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | DVD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Honda Pilot TOURING AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | DVD 84,202 KM $39,416 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus IS