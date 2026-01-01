$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Lexus IS
300 RWD
2018 Lexus IS
300 RWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,000KM
VIN JTHC81D24J5028734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1472AAA
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
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613-909-3884
2018 Lexus IS