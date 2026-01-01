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2018 Lexus IS

116,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Lexus IS

300 RWD

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14224586

2018 Lexus IS

300 RWD

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
VIN JTHC81D24J5028734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1472AAA
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
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613-909-3884

2018 Lexus IS