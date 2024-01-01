$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKX
Reserve AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72,624KM
Used
VIN 2LMPJ8LPXJBL37746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or flexible versatility, the Lincoln MKX has a lot to offer in a luxury crossover. This 2018 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2018 Lincoln MKX is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 72,624 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKX's trim level is Reserve AWD. Enjoy luxury features with the 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LPXJBL37746.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
20" Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
