<div><font color=#000000>Step into luxury with this stunning 2018 Maserati Levante SQ4. Crafted to impress, this sleek black exterior paired with a vibrant red interior exudes sophistication at every turn.</font></div><br /><div><font color=#000000>Slide into comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy ride no matter the weather. Embrace the opulence of the full red leather interior, elevating your driving experience to new heights.</font></div><br /><div><font color=#000000>Experience ultimate versatility with the ride height selector, allowing you to conquer any terrain with ease. Let the sunshine in with the panoramic sunroof, offering breathtaking views on every journey.</font></div><br /><div><font color=#000000>Stay in control of your climate with dual-zone climate control, ensuring both you and your passengers stay comfortable throughout the ride. And for the audiophiles, enjoy unparalleled sound quality with the upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system, transforming every drive into a concert on wheels.</font></div><br /><div><font color=#000000>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Stop by our dealership today and take this Maserati Levante for a test drive. Your luxury adventure awaits.</font></div>

2018 Maserati Levante

42,951 KM

$56,482

+ tax & licensing
2018 Maserati Levante

S

2018 Maserati Levante

S

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$56,482

+ taxes & licensing

42,951KM
Used
VIN ZN661YUSXJX270717

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,951 KM

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-XXXX

613-909-3884

$56,482

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Maserati Levante