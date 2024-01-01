Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER GLS450 W/ PREMIUM & INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGES INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEATED/COOLED CUPHOLDER!! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats & steering column w/ memory, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

133,832 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

133,832KM
Used
VIN 4JGDF6EEXJB105511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,832 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER GLS450 W/ PREMIUM & INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGES INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEATED/COOLED CUPHOLDER!! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats & steering column w/ memory, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

