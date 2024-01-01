$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Class 450 AWD| PANO ROOF| MASSAGE SEATS| BLIND SPOT| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,832 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER GLS450 W/ PREMIUM & INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGES INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEATED/COOLED CUPHOLDER!! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats & steering column w/ memory, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
