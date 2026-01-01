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2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist - Leather Seats
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$17,806
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,258KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3JC718215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour ALMOND, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8248A
- Mileage 67,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve.
This low mileage SUV has just 67,258 km. It's Gun Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an intelligent around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve.
This low mileage SUV has just 67,258 km. It's Gun Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an intelligent around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info and sports)
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P225/60R19 AS
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$17,806
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2018 Nissan Rogue