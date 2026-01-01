$18,853+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring Manual
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring Manual
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$18,853
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,320 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Touring All-Wheel Drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500