Menu
Account
Sign In
6-Speed Touring All-Wheel Drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2018 Subaru Forester

128,320 KM

Details Description

$18,853

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring Manual

Watch This Vehicle
14124443

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring Manual

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14124443
  2. 14124443
  3. 14124443
Contact Seller

$18,853

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
128,320KM
VIN JF2SJEJC9JG558659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,320 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Touring All-Wheel Drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax RS | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | A/C 28,335 KM $25,764 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra LIMITED 4X4 | CREW | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Tundra LIMITED 4X4 | CREW | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY 108,322 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru Forester TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C 92,687 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,853

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Subaru Forester