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*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2018 Subaru Outback

71,476 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited LIMITED, EYESIGHT, 6 CYLINDER, LEATHE

Watch This Vehicle
14233574

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited LIMITED, EYESIGHT, 6 CYLINDER, LEATHE

Location

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

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Contact Seller

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,476KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC3J3252622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,476 KM

Vehicle Description

*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Leather Interior

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Import Car Centre

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
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613-722-XXXX

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613-722-3030

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$21,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre

613-722-3030

2018 Subaru Outback