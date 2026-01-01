$21,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited LIMITED, EYESIGHT, 6 CYLINDER, LEATHE
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited LIMITED, EYESIGHT, 6 CYLINDER, LEATHE
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,476 KM
Vehicle Description
*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre
Import Car Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-722-3030