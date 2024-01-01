$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
97,938KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXJF029708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Genuine Wood Trim, Digital Display, Aluminum Wheels!
Safety and value were the primary concerns in the design of this Model 3. This 2018 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This sedan has 97,938 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range. This Long Range Model 3 has an upgraded battery pack to provide a longer range without any loss of fun or comfort. Complete with navigation, a premium sound system, heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, aluminum and wood trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a 15 inch touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Genuine Wood Trim, Digital Display, Aluminum Wheels, Long Range.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Genuine wood trim
Additional Features
Digital Display
Long Range
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2018 Tesla Model 3