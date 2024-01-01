Menu
TOP OF THE LINE 7-PASSENGER LIMITED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 19-IN ALLOYS!! Power seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, rear sunshades, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota Highlander

125,992 KM

Details Description

$32,828

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,828

+ taxes & licensing

125,992KM
Used
VIN 5TDDZRFH3JS844010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,992 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE 7-PASSENGER LIMITED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 19-IN ALLOYS!! Power seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, rear sunshades, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$32,828

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Highlander