$32,828+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$32,828
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,992 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE 7-PASSENGER LIMITED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION AND 19-IN ALLOYS!! Power seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, rear sunshades, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500