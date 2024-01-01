$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LIMITED AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LIMITED AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240639
- Mileage 61,363 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 61,000 KMS!! FULLY LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LIMITED! Sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloys, premium JBL audio, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
