Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 61,000 KMS!! FULLY LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LIMITED! Sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloys, premium JBL audio, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota RAV4

61,363 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LIMITED AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LIMITED AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11242604
  2. 11242604
  3. 11242604
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,363KM
Used
VIN JTMDJREV3JD228981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240639
  • Mileage 61,363 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 61,000 KMS!! FULLY LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LIMITED! Sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloys, premium JBL audio, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | LANEWATCH | CARPLAY 133,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE PREMIUM AWD| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE PREMIUM AWD| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM 51,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED 4x4| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED 4x4| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM 8,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4