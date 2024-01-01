$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,719 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 71,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive XLE w/ sunroof, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
