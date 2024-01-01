Menu
ONLY 71,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive XLE w/ sunroof, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota RAV4

72,719 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT | LOW KMS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11242607
  2. 11242607
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,719KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV7JW802508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,719 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 71,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive XLE w/ sunroof, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota RAV4