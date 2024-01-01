Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Golf

50,583 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 11251919
  2. 11251919
  3. 11251919
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,583KM
Used
VIN WVWVF7AU1JW138580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1443
  • Mileage 50,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Speaker type: Fender
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Drive type: 4MOTION all-wheel
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Rear legroom: 903mm (35.6)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Passenger volume: 2,647L (93.5 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5)
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Curb weight: 1,525kg (3,362lbs)
Payload: 452kg (996lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Horsepower: 292hp @ 5,400RPM
Torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 292hp @ 5,400RPM
Engine torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Exterior length: 4,276mm (168.3)
Front tires: 235/35YR19.0
Rear tires: 235/35YR19.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Smart device integration: App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 645 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

Used 2022 Hyundai Veloster N DCT | Turbo | Nav | Low KM's for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Hyundai Veloster N DCT | Turbo | Nav | Low KM's 26,651 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof 68,166 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento LX+ V6 AWD | 7 Seater | Low KM's for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Kia Sorento LX+ V6 AWD | 7 Seater | Low KM's 25,187 KM $31,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf