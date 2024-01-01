$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,583KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWVF7AU1JW138580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1443
- Mileage 50,583 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Speaker type: Fender
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Drive type: 4MOTION all-wheel
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Rear legroom: 903mm (35.6)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Passenger volume: 2,647L (93.5 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5)
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Curb weight: 1,525kg (3,362lbs)
Payload: 452kg (996lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Horsepower: 292hp @ 5,400RPM
Torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 292hp @ 5,400RPM
Engine torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Exterior length: 4,276mm (168.3)
Front tires: 235/35YR19.0
Rear tires: 235/35YR19.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Smart device integration: App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 645 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
2022 Hyundai Veloster N DCT | Turbo | Nav | Low KM's 26,651 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof 68,166 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX+ V6 AWD | 7 Seater | Low KM's 25,187 KM $31,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrhaven Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
Call Dealer
613-656-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2018 Volkswagen Golf