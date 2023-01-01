Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X4

86,615 KM

Details Description Features

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X4

2019 BMW X4

xDrive30i | PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X4

xDrive30i | PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 9960155
  2. 9960155
  3. 9960155
  4. 9960155
  5. 9960155
  6. 9960155
  7. 9960155
  8. 9960155
  9. 9960155
  10. 9960155
  11. 9960155
  12. 9960155
  13. 9960155
  14. 9960155
  15. 9960155
  16. 9960155
  17. 9960155
  18. 9960155
  19. 9960155
  20. 9960155
  21. 9960155
  22. 9960155
  23. 9960155
  24. 9960155
  25. 9960155
Contact Seller

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,615KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960155
  • Stock #: 23-0126
  • VIN: 5UXUJ3C56KLG51790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with heated leather seats, rear passenger temperature control, PANORAMIC sunroof, NAV, hands free BlueTooth, heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power liftgate and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2013 Nissan Sentra S...
 76,964 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic DX ...
 58,904 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango C...
 143,415 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory