$23,953+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
AWD 4DR
2019 Cadillac XT5
AWD 4DR
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$23,953
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Luxury All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500