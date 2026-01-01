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Premium Luxury All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Cadillac XT5

116,017 KM

Details Description Features

$23,953

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle
14141329

2019 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4DR

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14141329
  2. 14141329
  3. 14141329
Contact Seller

$23,953

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,017KM
VIN 1GYKNBRS8KZ139232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Luxury All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote start, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$23,953

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Cadillac XT5