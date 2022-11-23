$18,888+ tax & licensing
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT LT, AUTO, REAR CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY
39,617KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372187
- Stock #: P-6728A
- VIN: KL8CD6SA9KC770721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Raspberry
- Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-6728A
- Mileage 39,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19455 - Myers Cadillac is just $18888!
JUST IN- 2019 SPARK LT HATCH- PURPLE ON BLACK, REAR VISION CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Power outlet, auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre stack storage bin
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Airbags, 10 total
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Airbags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Airbags, roof rail, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Door handles, black
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Headlamps, projection-type
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
