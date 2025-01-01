$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg FWD
2019 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg FWD
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,260KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB4KT731508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA5710
- Mileage 201,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
