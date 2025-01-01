Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Dodge Journey

201,260 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12418506

2019 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg FWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1744816071
  2. 1744816065
  3. 1744816069
  4. 1744816076
  5. 1744816071
  6. 1744816069
  7. 1744816072
  8. 1744816072
  9. 1744816071
  10. 1744816074
  11. 1744816070
  12. 1744816074
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,260KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB4KT731508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5710
  • Mileage 201,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2021 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 6' Box for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 6' Box 137,586 KM $31,871 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Ranger 2WD SuperCab 126
2008 Ford Ranger 2WD SuperCab 126" 139,425 KM $11,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 160,325 KM $34,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Journey