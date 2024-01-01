Menu
Loaded 8-passenger XLT 4x4 w/ 202A and Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow packages incl. panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, ambient lighting, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, three-zone climate control, hands-free power liftgate, power folding 3rd row seats, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2019 Ford Expedition

72,262 KM

Details Description

$46,752

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Expedition

XLT 4x4| 8-PASS| PANO ROOF| LEATHER| NAV | TOW PKG

2019 Ford Expedition

XLT 4x4| 8-PASS| PANO ROOF| LEATHER| NAV | TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$46,752

+ taxes & licensing

72,262KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1JT4KEA62686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 8-passenger XLT 4x4 w/ 202A and Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow packages incl. panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, ambient lighting, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, three-zone climate control, hands-free power liftgate, power folding 3rd row seats, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$46,752

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Ford Expedition