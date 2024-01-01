$46,752+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Expedition
XLT 4x4| 8-PASS| PANO ROOF| LEATHER| NAV | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$46,752
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded 8-passenger XLT 4x4 w/ 202A and Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow packages incl. panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, ambient lighting, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, three-zone climate control, hands-free power liftgate, power folding 3rd row seats, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
