2019 Ford F-150
4X4 LARIAT|FX4 OFFROAD|HTD LEATHER|RMT START| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,596 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 LARIAT W/ CHROME APPEARENCE AND FX4 PACKAGES, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
