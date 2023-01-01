Menu
4X4 LARIAT W/ CHROME APPEARENCE AND FX4 PACKAGES, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Ford F-150

92,596 KM

Details Description

2019 Ford F-150

4X4 LARIAT|FX4 OFFROAD|HTD LEATHER|RMT START| NAV

2019 Ford F-150

4X4 LARIAT|FX4 OFFROAD|HTD LEATHER|RMT START| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

92,596KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1E48KKC57096

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Agate Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 92,596 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 LARIAT W/ CHROME APPEARENCE AND FX4 PACKAGES, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

2019 Ford F-150