2019 Ford F-150
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,134 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 4x4 SUPERCREW LIMITED W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, 360 CAMERA, PREMIUM 22-IN ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT & TRAILER BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS, TAILGATE STEP, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
