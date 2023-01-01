Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED 4x4 SUPERCREW LIMITED W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, 360 CAMERA, PREMIUM 22-IN ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT & TRAILER BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS, TAILGATE STEP, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Ford F-150

88,134 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

LIMITED| CREW | PANO ROOF | MASSAGE SEATS |360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LIMITED| CREW | PANO ROOF | MASSAGE SEATS |360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10778592
  2. 10778592
  3. 10778592
  4. 10778592
  5. 10778592
  6. 10778592
  7. 10778592
  8. 10778592
  9. 10778592
  10. 10778592
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,134KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EGXKFB55316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,134 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 4x4 SUPERCREW LIMITED W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, 360 CAMERA, PREMIUM 22-IN ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT & TRAILER BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS, TAILGATE STEP, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4x4| CREW| SUNROOF| LEATHER| RMT START|360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4x4| CREW| SUNROOF| LEATHER| RMT START|360 CAM 39,486 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura MDX ELITE AWD| 7-PASS | ULTRAWIDE DVD | COOLED LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Acura MDX ELITE AWD| 7-PASS | ULTRAWIDE DVD | COOLED LEATHER 96,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Genesis G80 TECH AWD| PANO ROOF| COOLED LEATHER| 360 CAM | HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Genesis G80 TECH AWD| PANO ROOF| COOLED LEATHER| 360 CAM | HUD 70,687 KM $35,637 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150