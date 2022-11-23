$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
113,051KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350743
- Stock #: N22247A
- VIN: 1GTU9BED3KZ357444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,051 KM
Vehicle Description
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this Professional Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 113,051 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Locking Tailgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Teen Driver
Touch Screen
LED Lights
4G LTE
