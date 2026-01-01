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<p data-start=0 data-end=563>2019 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN TOURING – SPORTY, REFINED & FUEL-EFFICIENT!<br data-start=66 data-end=69>LIKE NEW – TRUSTED HONDA QUALITY WITH A SMOOTH RIDE, MODERN DESIGN & EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!<br data-start=160 data-end=163 data-is-only-node=>1.5L TURBO I4 ENGINE + CVT – PEPPY, QUIET & BUILT FOR EVERYDAY RELIABILITY!<br data-start=238 data-end=241>TOURING TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA LANEWATCH, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!<br data-start=446 data-end=449>PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS, STUDENTS OR SMALL FAMILIES – COMFORTABLE, STYLISH & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=535 data-end=538>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=565 data-end=602>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</p><p data-start=604 data-end=813 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=661 data-end=664>TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2019 Honda Civic

131,778 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14076360

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1778515609
  2. 1778515609
  3. 1778515607
  4. 1778515609
  5. 1778515606
  6. 1778515604
  7. 1778515607
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F98KH102269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN TOURING – SPORTY, REFINED & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – TRUSTED HONDA QUALITY WITH A SMOOTH RIDE, MODERN DESIGN & EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!
1.5L TURBO I4 ENGINE + CVT – PEPPY, QUIET & BUILT FOR EVERYDAY RELIABILITY!
TOURING TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA LANEWATCH, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!
PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS, STUDENTS OR SMALL FAMILIES – COMFORTABLE, STYLISH & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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613-822-2725

2019 Honda Civic