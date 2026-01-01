$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,778 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN TOURING – SPORTY, REFINED & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – TRUSTED HONDA QUALITY WITH A SMOOTH RIDE, MODERN DESIGN & EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!
1.5L TURBO I4 ENGINE + CVT – PEPPY, QUIET & BUILT FOR EVERYDAY RELIABILITY!
TOURING TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA LANEWATCH, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!
PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS, STUDENTS OR SMALL FAMILIES – COMFORTABLE, STYLISH & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
Vehicle Features
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613-822-2725