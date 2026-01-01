$23,833+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$23,833
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,128 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500