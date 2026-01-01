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EX 8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Honda Pilot

151,056 KM

Details Description

$23,978

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

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14294543

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14294543
  2. 14294543
  3. 14294543
  4. 14294543
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$23,978

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,056KM
VIN 5FNYF6H3XKB507317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,056 KM

Vehicle Description

EX 8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$23,978

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda Pilot