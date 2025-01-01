Menu
2019 HONDA RIDGELINE EX-L AWD WELL MAINTAINED ! 157166 KM ! VERSATILE AND COMFORTABLE – PREMIUM PICKUP WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! LEATHER INTERIOR, SPACIOUS CABIN, SMOOTH RIDE, AND EXCELLENT PRACTICALITY – PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE ! RELIABLE HONDA BUILD QUALITY WITH MODERN FEATURES ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2019 Honda Ridgeline

157,166 KM

EX-L AWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
157,166KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F50KB500396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,166 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HONDA RIDGELINE EX-L AWD WELL MAINTAINED ! 157166 KM ! VERSATILE AND COMFORTABLE – PREMIUM PICKUP WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! LEATHER INTERIOR, SPACIOUS CABIN, SMOOTH RIDE, AND EXCELLENT PRACTICALITY – PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE ! RELIABLE HONDA BUILD QUALITY WITH MODERN FEATURES ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

