2019 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L AWD
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,166 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HONDA RIDGELINE EX-L AWD WELL MAINTAINED ! 157166 KM ! VERSATILE AND COMFORTABLE – PREMIUM PICKUP WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! LEATHER INTERIOR, SPACIOUS CABIN, SMOOTH RIDE, AND EXCELLENT PRACTICALITY – PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE ! RELIABLE HONDA BUILD QUALITY WITH MODERN FEATURES ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
Vehicle Features
