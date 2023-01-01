Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

54,543 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,543KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030812
  • Stock #: 1935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1935
  • Mileage 54,543 KM

Vehicle Description

613-850-2886

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

